July 17, 2020

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Mark Shaffer

Published 7:11 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Lawrence County saw a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 after the health department reported on Wednesday afternoon that there were 14 new cases bringing the total to 121. There were just 100 cases on Sunday.

 

The health department got 30 lab results back with 14 positive cases and 16 negative cases.

 

The age of the new cases ranged from ages 18-66, four were women and 10 were men, 12 were white and two were black.

 

There is one probable case and one suspected case.

 

The first positive COVID-19 case in Lawrence County was reported on March 25, which was 112 days ago.

 

Of the 121 cases, 71 people are out of isolation. The department is monitoring 143 people who have come into contact with a person with a positive case of COVID-19.

 

There have been no deaths in the county associated with the coronavirus.

 

The Lawrence County Health Department has done a total of 3,763 tests as of Wednesday.

 

“Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, avoid crowds, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces,” the Lawrence County Health Department wrote on their Facebook page. “Don’t go to work, or to the grocery store, or anywhere else if you’re sick. We have to stop this, and it’s going to take all of us.”

