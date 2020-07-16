expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

The Tribune/Jessica St. James U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks during a visit to Ohio University Southern in Ironton in this October 2016 file photo.

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Reports

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

By Austin Johnson

The Ironton Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hosted a news conference call on Wednesday as he partners with Ohio businesses, educators, and community leaders for the eighth straight year to host summer manufacturing camps to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

Every summer, Brown partners with Ohio businesses, educators, and community leaders to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

Due to COVID-19, this year, Brown’s office helped organize virtual manufacturing camps so that students would still be able to learn about manufacturing safely and remotely.

Brown was joined on the call by Ralf Urbach, director of Education and Outreach for OH WOW! in Youngstown.

“OH WOW! continues to strive to be a pipeline for children’s futures in manufacturing  positions specifically through Summer Manufacturing Camps and all of the collaborations of past, present and camps to come,” Urbach said.

Last year, Brown’s office hosted 27 camps in 20 counties. This year, Brown’s office is set to host four virtual camps in three counties.

“This pandemic is proving how crucial STEM skills are to the future of our economy, and campers can learn about many of those skills without ever leaving their living rooms,” Brown said.

He said these summer manufacturing camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing.

This summer, camps are scheduled to take place in Knox, Richland and Mahoning Counties. The camps are open to boys and girls. The ages or grades for each camp are determined by local organizers.

 

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay

COVID-19

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

DeWine urges, but does not mandate, mask use statewide

Ashland, KY

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

South Point

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

News

Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding

News

New Boston grandfather, wife charged with murder of five-year-old girl in their care

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases now over 100

Ashland, KY

Body recovered from Ohio River identified

News

Where the money went: Data shows top recipients of PPP loans for Tri-State

COVID-19

Board of elections to receive funds for COVID-19 expenses

COVID-19

OUS updates fall opening plans

Education

Tri-State Bible College names new president

News

Portman, Brown introduce resolution honoring Annie Glenn

News

South Point discusses possibility of water meters on houses

Columnists

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Pandemic shows need for broadband access

News

Masks now mandatory in Kentucky

COVID-19

Updated COVID-19 risk map released for Ohio

COVID-19

Pumpkin festival, Bridge Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns