Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

Lawrence County saw 13 more positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total up to 134 cases

The first case was identified on March 25, 113 days ago. It took 98 days to reach 64 cases on July 1. In just 15 days, the cases had more than doubled in the county.

The Lawrence County Health department said the new cases range ages 7-70; with nine of the cases being white and four of the cases being black, five were female and eight males. Two of the new cases are hospitalized, bringing the number of hospitalized patients to 10.

Of the 134 cases, 72 are out of isolation.

The health department is monitoring 150 people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.