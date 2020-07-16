expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

Marshall QB Green looks to transfer

By Associated Press

Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 16, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green is looking to transfer less than two months before the scheduled start of the season.
Marshall’s athletic department said in a statement that Green has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.
Green completed 57 percent of his pass attempts with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions as a two-year starter. He averaged 188 passing yards per game as a sophomore in 2019.
Green’s exit leaves redshirt freshman Grant Wells and redshirt sophomore Luke Zban to battle it out for the starting role.
Neither has seen action at quarterback in a game. Marshall has two other young quarterbacks on its roster.
Marshall is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 at East Carolina.

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay

COVID-19

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

DeWine urges, but does not mandate, mask use statewide

Ashland, KY

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

South Point

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

News

Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding

News

New Boston grandfather, wife charged with murder of five-year-old girl in their care

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases now over 100

Ashland, KY

Body recovered from Ohio River identified

News

Where the money went: Data shows top recipients of PPP loans for Tri-State

COVID-19

Board of elections to receive funds for COVID-19 expenses

COVID-19

OUS updates fall opening plans

Education

Tri-State Bible College names new president

News

Portman, Brown introduce resolution honoring Annie Glenn

News

South Point discusses possibility of water meters on houses

Columnists

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Pandemic shows need for broadband access

News

Masks now mandatory in Kentucky

COVID-19

Updated COVID-19 risk map released for Ohio

COVID-19

Pumpkin festival, Bridge Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns