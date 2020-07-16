expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

Obituaries – 7/16/2020

By Obituaries

Published 12:33 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

Timothy VanBlarcume

Timothy VanBlarcume, 57, of Coal Grove, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.

 

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Mark Adkins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Tabernacle Church, 214 Depot St., Coal Grove. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hanging Rock Cemetery in Hanging Rock.

 

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

 

Rebecca Cape

Rebecca E. “Becky” Cape, 70, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

 

Becky is survived by her life partner, Russell L. Boster.

 

A memorial gathering will be Sunday, July 26, from 2–5 p.m. at Proctorville VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville. The VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary, of Huntington, West Virginia, will conduct a brief ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

 

In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary in Huntington, WV Mail to: VFW 1064 Ladies Auxiliary c/o Mary Frances Adkins, President 1626 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701-4120 or to a Veteran’s organization of your choice.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay

COVID-19

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

DeWine urges, but does not mandate, mask use statewide

Ashland, KY

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

South Point

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

News

Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding

News

New Boston grandfather, wife charged with murder of five-year-old girl in their care

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases now over 100

Ashland, KY

Body recovered from Ohio River identified

News

Where the money went: Data shows top recipients of PPP loans for Tri-State

COVID-19

Board of elections to receive funds for COVID-19 expenses

COVID-19

OUS updates fall opening plans

Education

Tri-State Bible College names new president

News

Portman, Brown introduce resolution honoring Annie Glenn

News

South Point discusses possibility of water meters on houses

Columnists

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Pandemic shows need for broadband access

News

Masks now mandatory in Kentucky

COVID-19

Updated COVID-19 risk map released for Ohio

COVID-19

Pumpkin festival, Bridge Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns