July 17, 2020

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

By Heath Harrison

Published 4:38 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

All sports skills trainings at South Point high and middle schools are postponed until Aug. 1, after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the schools’ Facebook pages on Thursday.

According to an earlier post, a high school football player reported to the coach that he had tested positive.

“We immediately shut down the football program and sent the player to get an FDA approved COVID-19 test,” a message on Wednesday read. “We are working closely with the Lawrence County Health Department. Skills training will be cancelled until we receive the results. If the student receives a positive COVID-19 test result, practices will be suspended for 14 days.”

Superintendent Mark Christian said on Thursday that the schools have used a disinfecting mist to sanitize facilities, particularly the weight room.

He said the students had mostly been on the field in the stadium.

“All athletics are stay-at-home for 14 days,” he said.

As for the start of the school year and classes, Christian said the district is surveying parents about many aspects and is in talks with the county health department and hopes to have a plan together to announce next week.

