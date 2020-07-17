expand
July 17, 2020

No jail time after former South Point assistant band director pleads no contest to three sexual imposition charges

By Mark Shaffer

Published 3:48 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

A former South Point assistant band director was sentenced plead no contest to three counts of third degree misdemeanor sexual imposition charges on Friday in the Lawrence County Municipal Court of Judge Donald Capper.

Charles J. Reed, who uses the first name, Josh, was fired by the school and banned from school property last November. In February, Reed was charged with third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition.

As part of the plea, Reed is restrained from all school activities, must register as Tier 3 sexual offender and has been sentenced to two years of probation. He was not sentenced to any jail time.

Reed’s firing came after accusations of improperly touching a minor after a trip on a school bus. Staff checked the bus’s camera system and then notified authorities about their concerns.

The case was turned over to Child Protective Services and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The three charges were for three incidents with three victims under the age of 18.

The Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Reed was hired by the school system in March 2019.

