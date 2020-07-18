ACTC enrolling for fall semester

ASHLAND, Ky. — The fall semester is just around the corner and that means it’s time to enroll in college.

Whether you are a returning student, first-time student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, Ashland Community and Technical College is offering Pathway to Enrollment the week of July 20. Staff members from admissions, records, advising, cashier services and financial aid assistance are available by appointment to make enrolling as easy as possible.

All who attend are eligible to win laptops and gift cards from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The enrollment event is for new applicants and returning students. Attendees will have the option to sign up for a face-to-face on-campus appointment or a remote appointment using email, phone, Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

Students who come to campus must take their temperature at the door and wear a mask at all times and observe social distancing guidelines. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines. All campus visitors are also required to fill out a contact tracer form to record who they meet with at the college.

Attending ACTC is one way to stay healthy at home while moving forward with college classes. Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats.

This includes fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if classroom classes must move online for a while the transition will be smooth. There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16-, 12-, and 8-week sessions so you can create a schedule of classes that fits your schedule.

For more information about Pathway to Enrollment or to schedule an appointment, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/pathway/index.aspx