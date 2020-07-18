expand
July 19, 2020

Road work announced for next week

By Staff Reports

Published 12:36 am Saturday, July 18, 2020

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• U.S. 52/Wal-Mart Way Intersection Improvement – U.S. 52 will be reduced to two, 12-foot lanes in each direction starting Tuesday, June 16.

Additionally, the median crossover will be closed for 30 days as part of this work. Traffic on U.S. 52 Westbound is encouraged to detour via Sandusky Road, but may also use C.R. 120 South. The intersection of U.S. 52 Eastbound and Wal-Mart Way will function as a right-in/right-out intersection during this time. Estimated completion: Summer 2020

• U.S. 52 rockslide remediation – U.S. 52 Westbound is reduced to one lane between the Ashland, Kentucky Twin Bridges and Lick Creek Road for median barrier wall construction; construction also includes blasting and excavating rock from the hillside at various locations, paving and guardrail installation.

Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane each direction throughout construction, with possible full closure of the route for interim, short-term periods during blasting operations. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

• State Route 650 slide repair – State Route 650 will be closed daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road starting Monday, July 20. Traffic will be detoured via Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road, state Route 93, and U.S. 52. The road will reopen each evening until work is complete. Estimated completion: Friday, July 24 by 4 p.m

• State Route 141 bridge replacement – State Route 141 will be reduced to one, 11-foot lane between state Route 378 and Aid-Oak Ridge Furnace Road in the village of Aid. Work will begin Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m., with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

• State Route 243 bridge replacement – State Route 243 is reduced to one, 10-foot lane at the intersection with Deering-Middle Leatherwood Road. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Starting Monday, July 6, Deering-Middle Leatherwood Road will be closed for 14 days as part of this construction. Traffic will be detoured via Branch-Middle Leatherwood Road and Leatherwood Road. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

• State Route 93 bridge replacement – State Route 93 is reduced to one lane just south of the Telegraph Hill Road intersection. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. In June, the road will close for 14 days as part of this construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

• State Route 775 bridge replacement – State Route 775 immediately south of the Long Branch Rd. intersection is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Expected completion: Summer 2020.

• State Route 522 resurfacing – State Route 522 between state Route 93 and the Scioto County line will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

