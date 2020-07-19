expand
July 19, 2020

Jeri Fields: New Social Security web feature puts you in control

By Guest Columnist

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 19, 2020

The future can be uncertain. However, Social Security’s new Advance Designation program can help put you in control of your benefits if a time comes when you need a representative payee to help manage your money.

Advance Designation enables you to identify up to three people, in priority order, whom you would like to serve as your potential representative payee.

The following people may choose an Advance Designation:
• Adults applying for benefits who do not have a representative payee.
• Adult beneficiaries or recipients who do not have a representative payee.
• Emancipated minors applying for benefits who do not have a representative payee.
• Emancipated minor beneficiaries or recipients who do not have a representative payee.

If you fall into one of the above categories, you may provide and update Advance Designation information when you:
• File a claim for benefits online.
• Use the application available in your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
• Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

You may also change your Advance Designation(s), including the priority order, at any time while you are still capable of making your own decisions. In the event that you can no longer make your own decisions, you and your family will have peace of mind knowing you already chose someone you trust to manage your benefits.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.

