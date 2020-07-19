Tim Throckmorton: Even if you redefine the facts, it doesn’t change the facts

It was, I believe, David McCullough who wrote, “Among the darkest times in living memory was the early part of 1942, when Hitler’s armies were nearly to Moscow.

When German submarines were sinking our oil tankers off the coasts of Florida and New Jersey, within sight of the beaches, and there was not a thing we could do about it. When half our navy had been destroyed at Pearl Harbor. We had scarcely any air force. Army recruits were drilling with wooden rifles, and there was no guarantee that the Nazi war machine could be stopped.”

It was then, bathed in prayer from the White House to the church house and every house throughout the Land of the Free and the Home of The Brave.

It was America’s finest hour as the greatest generation knew there was something worth fighting for and for that matter, dying for.

They knew it could be done and a world was saved from destruction.

America’s founders knew there would be threats and attempts to destroy this nation and that’s one of the reasons why they didn’t give us a democracy… America is NOT a democracy.

It’s a republic.

We elect representatives (hence the word republic) to carry out the will of the electorate.

We do it based upon state elections to determine those representatives.

In regard to the cultural issues of the day, we are continually facing real challenge.

We have as a nation experienced what I have heard called an Orwellian sleight of hand… the redefining of facts!

Sort of reminds me of Isaiah’s words when he said, “Doom to you who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness in place of light and light in place of darkness, who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”

Ah, those prophets sure knew how to warm up a crowd, didn’t they?

Now add to the mix the notion that socialism is somehow good for the future of our nation. Socialism is not roads, welfare and free education.

Socialism has always had a more ominous goal and shares close historical and ideological connections with more reviled terms: Marxism and communism.

Karl Marx took socialism to what he viewed as its natural conclusion, to the “abolition of private property.”

Down through the ages, socialism has only wrought destruction, and those who propose that an American execution of the same policies would somehow reap a different result do so at their (and our) peril.

With American interest in socialism on the rise, it is vital that we understand its foundational philosophies so we can combat this fatally flawed government solution to a human problem.

In a world where traditional moral values are considered no longer the norm and in many cases, just wrong.

A world where it now appears we are moving from post-modernism to post-truth.

Revealed in all that is happening at this moment in the United States is how the ideological manipulators of our day consistently appropriate language and impute new meaning to terms that are known and popular.

This also raises the possibility that those who redefine “traditional moral values” to include beliefs and behaviors that are not at all traditional or moral from a biblical perspective.

It all seems to depend on what the definition of “values” is.

So today we are comfortable with removing the word murder from the abortion conversation and focus only on women’s health issues.

And there is great care taken so as to never refer to the created being in the mother’s womb as anything other than tissue.

Human beings are now only referred to as products of conception.

George Barna writes, “Christian morality is being ushered out of American social structures and off the cultural main stage, leaving a vacuum in its place—and the broader culture is attempting to fill the void. It’s what many refer to as the “New Moral Code”

As nominally Christian moral norms are discarded what, if anything, is taking their place?

“The research also reveals the degree to which Americans pledge allegiance to the “morality of self-fulfillment,” a new moral code that, as David Kinnaman, president of The Barna Group argues, has all but replaced Christianity as the culture’s moral norm.

“The highest good, according to our society, is ‘finding yourself’ and then living by ‘what’s right for you.”

This new historical revisionist trend goes against previous centuries of orthodox thought, research and opinion.

By deconstructing the true history of America and the fingerprint of God throughout its frame, they remove its greatest gift and render its timeless principles useless.

Revisionism’s fatal flaw is that generations to follow will rightfully look back with disdain and anguish at all America and its exceptional principles could have given them and their children had its courageous and Godly history not been intentionally erased.

Former congressman Bob McEwen recently shared with me the words of former U.S. Attorney General Ed Meese — “Our country is in a more dangerous place than any time in our history except the civil war. We knew we were going to win WWII. We could handle external threats. It’s the internal ones that can destroy us.”

We’ll not let that happen, now will we? Not on our watch!

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council.