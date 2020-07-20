expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2020

Kentucky couple put on house arrest after refusing to self isolate

By Associated Press

Published 11:16 am Monday, July 20, 2020

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple who refused to sign a self-isolation order when one tested positive for the coronavirus said they were placed under house arrest.

 

Elizabeth Linscott of Radcliff told news outlets she was tested July 11 for COVID-19 because she wanted to visit her grandparents and received a positive result the next day. Linscott said the health department emailed her a form to sign that said she would check in daily, self-isolate and let officials know if she has to be treated at the hospital.

 

The form said the isolation order is to “prevent the introduction, transmission and spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in this state.”

 

Linscott said she declined to sign because of one sentence: “I will not travel by any public, commercial or health care conveyance such as ambulance, bus, taxi, airplane, train or boat without the prior approval of the Department of Public Health.”

 

“I could not comply to having to call the public health department prior if I had an emergency or I had to go pick something up for my child or myself as a necessity and could not wait,” Linscott said.

 

When she declined to sign the form she said she was told the case would be escalated and on July 16, Linscott said she and her husband were placed under house arrest with ankle monitors.

 

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said his office was on hand to execute court documents from a Hardin County Circuit Court judge. It was the first time his office executed such an order, he said.

 

Lincoln Trail District Health Department spokeswoman Terrie Burgan declined to comment on the matter to protect the privacy of the family.

 

On Sunday, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release that there were 979 new cases reported Sunday, including 30 involving children 5 years old or younger.

 

Beshear said there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky as of 4 p.m., including the new cases reported on Sunday.

 

Beshear also reported three new deaths, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

 

News

Kasich expected to address Democratic convention

COVID-19

Kentucky couple put on house arrest after refusing to self isolate

Columnists

Jeri Fields: New Social Security web feature puts you in control

News

Road work announced for next week

Ashland, KY

ACTC enrolling for fall semester

News

Ironton native returning home to practice medicine

News

Livestock event proves the show must go on

Coal Grove

Brown says Trump has failed to lead on pandemic

Education

ACTC’s new ECG program enrolling now

COVID-19

Multiple retailers requiring customers to mask up

BREAKING NEWS

No jail time after former South Point assistant band director pleads no contest to three sexual imposition charges

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay

COVID-19

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

DeWine urges, but does not mandate, mask use statewide

Ashland, KY

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

South Point

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

News

Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding

News

New Boston grandfather, wife charged with murder of five-year-old girl in their care

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases now over 100