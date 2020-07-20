Obituaries – 7/20/2020

Teddy Pullen

Teddy Nello Pullen, 79, of Chesapeake, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Pullen.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. today at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Jerry Hensley. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com