expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2020

State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road closed for slide repair

By Staff Reports

Published 4:17 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed State Route 650 over night this week while work continues on a slide repair.

State Route 650 will remain closed between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road as work continues on a slide repair project.

Traffic is being detoured around the closure via Pinge Grove-Smokey Row Road, State Route 93, and U.S. 52.

The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m Friday, July 24 by 4 p.m.

Hanging Rock

State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road closed for slide repair

News

DeWine, Brown, Portman pay respects to Lewis

News

Kasich expected to address Democratic convention

COVID-19

Kentucky couple put on house arrest after refusing to self isolate

Columnists

Jeri Fields: New Social Security web feature puts you in control

News

Road work announced for next week

Ashland, KY

ACTC enrolling for fall semester

News

Ironton native returning home to practice medicine

News

Livestock event proves the show must go on

Coal Grove

Brown says Trump has failed to lead on pandemic

Education

ACTC’s new ECG program enrolling now

COVID-19

Multiple retailers requiring customers to mask up

BREAKING NEWS

No jail time after former South Point assistant band director pleads no contest to three sexual imposition charges

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay

COVID-19

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

DeWine urges, but does not mandate, mask use statewide

Ashland, KY

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

South Point

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

News

Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding