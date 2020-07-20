expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2020

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, of Ona, West Virginia, speaks at an event at the Tri0State STEM+M Early College High School in 2018. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison).

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Williams is worthy of Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Guest Columnist

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 20, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson released the following statement this week, regarding efforts to lead a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon Hershel “Woody” Williams, of Cabell County, West Virginia:

“Now 96 years old, Mr. Williams has not slowed down. He continues to advocate for veterans by speaking with both children and adults. Additionally, he has advocated for countless pieces of legislation to assist veterans and their families to help heal the wounds of war. His 75 years of service and dedication to the legacy of American heroes since returning from the Pacific Theater in World War II is deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Williams established the Hershel “Woody” Williams MOH Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument movement. To date, 60 monuments have been erected honoring Gold Star Families, helping to bring them peace and raising public awareness about the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones. He has a goal of placing at least Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in all 50 states.

— For more on the life of Williams, see this weekend’s edition of The Ironton Tribune, in which he was interviewed for our special section on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Columnists

Jeri Fields: New Social Security web feature puts you in control

News

Road work announced for next week

Ashland, KY

ACTC enrolling for fall semester

News

Ironton native returning home to practice medicine

News

Livestock event proves the show must go on

Coal Grove

Brown says Trump has failed to lead on pandemic

Education

ACTC’s new ECG program enrolling now

COVID-19

Multiple retailers requiring customers to mask up

BREAKING NEWS

No jail time after former South Point assistant band director pleads no contest to three sexual imposition charges

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay

COVID-19

Lawrence County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

DeWine urges, but does not mandate, mask use statewide

Ashland, KY

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

South Point

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

News

Stephens announces $1.3 million in local school funding

News

New Boston grandfather, wife charged with murder of five-year-old girl in their care

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases now over 100

Ashland, KY

Body recovered from Ohio River identified

News

Where the money went: Data shows top recipients of PPP loans for Tri-State