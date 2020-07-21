expand
July 21, 2020

Obituaries – 7/21/2020

By Obituaries

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Millard Ratcliff

Millard Carlos Ratcliff, 92, of Proctorville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wyngate at RiversEdge, Proctorville.

 

He is survived by his wife, Ann Parsley Ratcliff.

 

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunralhome.com.

 

 

Christopher Leffingwell

Christopher “Shaggy” Leffingwell, 37, of South Point, died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his mother’s home.

 

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Spencer Jeffries

Spencer Lee Jeffries, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died April 12, 2020 at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley.

 

There will be a graveside service at noon on Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, 100 Memorial Drive, Grayson, Kentucky, with military honors presented by VFW Post 93 of Kenova and Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

 

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting with arrangements.

