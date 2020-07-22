Beckett, Madden named to preseason watch lists

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett and offensive lineman Cain Madden were each named to national watch lists on Tuesday.

Beckett was selected to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an honor that is given annually to nation’s defensive player of the year. The Chesapeake, Virginia native amassed a league-high 121 tackles in 2019 en route to Conference USA first-team honors. He shared team defensive most valuable player honors with fellow linebacker Omari Cobb, as well.

Thus far this preseason, he has earned first-team all-conference acclaim from Athlon and Phil Steele.

Madden was named to the Outland Trophy watch list, which is an award given to the nation’s top interior lineman.

He was a breakout player on the offensive side of the ball for Marshall in 2019, as he was part of a unit that helped power a running game that finished second in the league in rushing yards and rushing yards per game.

At season’s end, he earned second-team all-league honors, but, like Beckett, has been a first-team selection on Athlon and Phil Steele’s all-conference lists.

As in previous years, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season.

If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will then announce five finalists.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, scheduled for Jan. 13.