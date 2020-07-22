expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2020

MGN Online

Last chance for Girl Scout cookies this Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 22, 2020

ASHLAND — This Saturday is the last chance to get Girl Scout cookies until January 2021.

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is having a “Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause” event from 1–6 p.m. at their Ashland, Kentucky HQ in the Price Building, 207 16th St.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s cookie sales were greatly impacted, resulting in a significant surplus of cookies. The scouts are looking to sell 1,000 boxes at $4 per box.

To make the deal even sweeter, customers will receive one free box of cookies for every five boxes purchased or for every $20 spent. In addition, for every box purchased, GSKWR will match that with a box donated to senior living facilities throughout the state of Kentucky.

Special drawings, door prizes, unique recipe ideas and the chance to win a free cookie supply for a year will take place during the ‘Cookies for a Cause’ event.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

They will be taking steps to prioritize the health and safety of those in attendance. Staff working the event will be wearing masks and gloves. The Council requests that customers wear masks and maintain proper social distance.

News

OU to offer crisis communication workshop on Aug. 1

Ashland, KY

Last chance for Girl Scout cookies this Saturday

COVID-19

Senators call on grocery CEOs to extend COVID-19 hazard pay

Chesapeake

Natural gas and oil industry awards Chesapeake Student at Ohio’s State Science Day

News

Ohio House speaker, four others arrested in $60M bribery case

Hanging Rock

State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road closed for slide repair

News

DeWine, Brown, Portman pay respects to Lewis

News

Kasich expected to address Democratic convention

COVID-19

Kentucky couple put on house arrest after refusing to self isolate

Columnists

Jeri Fields: New Social Security web feature puts you in control

News

Road work announced for next week

Ashland, KY

ACTC enrolling for fall semester

News

Ironton native returning home to practice medicine

News

Livestock event proves the show must go on

Coal Grove

Brown says Trump has failed to lead on pandemic

Education

ACTC’s new ECG program enrolling now

COVID-19

Multiple retailers requiring customers to mask up

BREAKING NEWS

No jail time after former South Point assistant band director pleads no contest to three sexual imposition charges

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road

News

Elite Tumbling opens after pandemic delay