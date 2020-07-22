Obituaries – 7/22/2020

Fonnie Thoman

Fonnie Marie Thoman, 76, of Crown City, died Tuesday July 21, 2020, at home.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Helen Shore

Helen Darlene Smith Shore, 84, of Ironton, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Rob Hale officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer the Shore family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.