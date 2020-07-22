Ohio Route 7 will have short delays for rock clean up

State Route 7 will experience daily, short-term full closures between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road as part of a rock fall clean-up project.

State Route 7 will be subjected to daily, short-term full closures, approximately 15 minutes, in both directions for blasting operations on the project. These daily closures will occur at or around noon each day, with traffic being stopped prior to blasting.

Once blasting operations are complete and the all clear is given, the road will reopen.