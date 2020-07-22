expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus. (Submitted photo)

Statewide mask order take effect Thursday

By Heath Harrison

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Travelers to high-infection states asked to quarantine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a mandatory statewide mask order on Wednesday, as well as asked residents to self-quarantine after traveling to states that have had a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor said all residents in Ohio counties will be required to wear masks or facial coverings when out in public.

The order takes effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

DeWine said the order is for those 10 years or older. Also excused are those with a medical disability or communicating with someone with a disability, those actively exercising or playing sports, officiants at religious services, those involved in public safety and those actively eating or drinking.

“Wearing masks will make a difference,” the governor said. “It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports — to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.”

The governor said citizens in yellow and orange-alert level counties can make a significant difference by wearing masks.

“Doing this where the threat level is lower is key to help prevent a higher-level of spread,” he said. “And so, it is essential that we wear masks statewide.”

Before Wednesday’s order, masks were required by the governor only in counties listed as Level Three Red on the state’s health advisory system.

Lawrence County is currently listed at Level Two Orange, while neighboring Scioto County is Level Three.

The governor also said those traveling from a list of states should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel.

“This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing.”

The list of states included South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho, as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

“A few weeks ago, we talked about a group of 45 students who traveled to Myrtle Beach together from Belmont County,” DeWine said. “Sixteen people initially tested positive for COBID-19. Today, we know that 28 travelers have tested positive. This situation is not unique. We have heard from multiple local health departments that they are tracing cases related to out-of-state travel. Trips to states where there are high positivity rates, such as South Carolina and Florida, are leading to outbreaks here in Ohio.”

 

 

BREAKING NEWS

Statewide mask order take effect Thursday

News

OU to offer crisis communication workshop on Aug. 1

Ashland, KY

Last chance for Girl Scout cookies this Saturday

COVID-19

Senators call on grocery CEOs to extend COVID-19 hazard pay

Chesapeake

Natural gas and oil industry awards Chesapeake Student at Ohio’s State Science Day

News

Ohio House speaker, four others arrested in $60M bribery case

Hanging Rock

State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road closed for slide repair

News

DeWine, Brown, Portman pay respects to Lewis

News

Kasich expected to address Democratic convention

COVID-19

Kentucky couple put on house arrest after refusing to self isolate

Columnists

Jeri Fields: New Social Security web feature puts you in control

News

Road work announced for next week

Ashland, KY

ACTC enrolling for fall semester

News

Ironton native returning home to practice medicine

News

Livestock event proves the show must go on

Coal Grove

Brown says Trump has failed to lead on pandemic

Education

ACTC’s new ECG program enrolling now

COVID-19

Multiple retailers requiring customers to mask up

BREAKING NEWS

No jail time after former South Point assistant band director pleads no contest to three sexual imposition charges

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases double in 15 days

News

Camps to be held virtually this year in light of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19

Scioto, Athens among counties at red in latest alert map

COVID-19

South Point suspends sports training after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rock slide causing road closure on U.S. 52 in South Point by Crabtree Hollow Road