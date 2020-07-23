Lawrence County now at Red Level Three

State releases updated COVID-19 alert map

COLUMBUS — Lawrence County was moved into the Red Level Three designation during Thursday’s update of the state’s COVID-19 alert system.

The designation was announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at this news conference on the pandemic.

In the latest map, 23 of the state’s counties are now listed at Red Level Three on the four-tier system, which indicates very high exposure and spread.

“Over past 14 days, 74 cases have been identified in Lawrence County which represents 46 percent of the county’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic,” DeWine said. “The county exceeds the “high incidence” category for COVID-19 cases, as defined by the CDC.”

The governor said, between July 1 and July 14, the average daily cases rose from one to nearly eight.

“Some of the county’s cases can be traced back to a bar, a bus trip, and a funeral,” he said.

On Thursday, there were 185 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Lawrence County since the first case was diagnosed on March 25.

Of that number, 98 are out of isolation, meaning there are 86 active cases. There are seven probable cases and one suspected case. Besides the active cases, the Lawrence County Health Department is monitoring 172 people who have come in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

3,836 tests have been run since March.

The health department said in a Facebook post that some of the new cases were people that were being monitored as contacts. Others were tested because they were symptomatic, some have been related to travel (vacation or otherwise), and a few were tested because of screenings done before hospital or medical procedures.

Neighboring Scioto County remains at Level Three, as it has for the last two updates, while Gallia and Jackson counties are listed at Orange Level Two, which indicates increased exposure and spread.

No counties are listed at the highest designation, Purple Level Four, though Allen County is on a watch list, meaning it is possible it could move into that category. Athens County, which was on the watch list last week, has since been removed.