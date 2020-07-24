Dickess 50th anniversary

The children of Karen and Dennis Dickess are pleased to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents.

After three months of courtship, Karen and Dennis were married on July 25, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

Dennis graduated from Ironton High School and retired from Marathon Petroleum Catlettsburg Refinery. As a former Vietnam veteran, Dennis enjoys volunteering his time with charities and organizations such as the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club.

Karen graduated from Coal Grove High School and retired from nursing from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Karen supports her parish through her talent as an organist.

They have two sons, Shawn (Vivian) Dickess and Chris (Robyn) Dickess; and five grandchildren, Evan, Rylee, Lindsey, Bailee and Katie.