July 25, 2020

Hornung Award watch list adds Gaines

By Staff Reports

Published 10:24 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

Jason Corriher
Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall tight end Xavier Gaines was selected to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List on Thursday.
The award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March of 2021.
Gaines saw action at quarterback, running back and tight end/receiver for the Thundering Herd last season, finishing with 27 catches for 306 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
On the ground, he ran the ball 26 times for 187 yards and two more scores. He was one of only two players in Conference USA with 150-plus rushing yards and 300 or more receiving yards.
Previously this summer, the Frostproof, FL, native was named a preseason all-Conference USA selection by Athlon and Phil Steele.

