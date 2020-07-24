Wilson inks 4-year deal with Bengals

The Associated Press

LARAMIE — Logan Wilson is officially a Cincinnati Bengal.

Nearly three months after being drafted by the NFL franchise, Wilson has signed his contract. The Casper native was one of four Bengals draft picks signed Tuesday, the team announced.

The Bengals did not reveal details of Wilson’s contract, but his agent, Steve Caric, told the Star-Tribune it’s a four-year deal for the former Wyoming linebacker.

Caric said Wilson, who was selected with the 65th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, received the maximum amount of money that could be negotiated for his draft slot, which would put the total value of the contract at $4,945,590, according to Spotrac.

Wilson was the third player the Bengals selected during April’s draft when the team took him with the first pick of the third round. He was the first of three linebackers selected by the team.

The Bengals’ other two linebacker draftees, fourth-round pick Akeem Davis-Gaither and seventh-round pick Markus Bailey, also signed their contracts Tuesday as did offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji (sixth round).

Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate, was a four-year starter at UW and finished his career with 421 tackles — fourth-most in school history — and 10 interceptions. He also was a team captain each of his last three seasons, joining former UW safety Marcus Epps as the only three-time captains in program history.

A Butkus Award finalist a season ago, Wilson appealed to NFL teams as a linebacker that can play all three downs at the next level.

Wilson is expected to immediately compete for snaps at what Bengals coach Zac Taylor called a position of need, which explains why the team spent nearly half of its draft picks on linebackers.

“You like to find a guy that can play all three downs for you,” Taylor told Bengals.com.

“Sometimes you get later in the draft and those guys aren’t available, but Logan is a guy that fits that profile. We identified him as a three-down player right from the get-go, and so we expect him to play multiple roles for us in that regard.”