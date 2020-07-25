Editorial: A word of thanks to a contributor

We would like to take this time to thank Patti Howerton for her contributions to The Ironton Tribune.

For the past several years, Howerton has been regular writer for our Community page, producing a weekly recipes column.

Today’s edition of the paper marks her last column for us, as she is retiring and plans to spend time with her family down South.

We appreciate all the work she put in into her pieces each week and her reliable contributions to our page. Her final column can be found on page 2C.

If you or anyone else you know would have an interest in writing a weekly Community column for the newspaper, contact community editor Heath Harrison at heath.harrison@irontontribune.com.

Or, if there is a subject matter you would like to see covered and you have an idea or recommendation for column, let us know.

We wish Howerton all the best in retirement.