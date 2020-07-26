expand
July 27, 2020

2 Browns players test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press

Published 10:27 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list before training camp opened.
The team announced the moves on Sunday night. Cleveland’s veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday to the training facility in Berea, Ohio.
Hilliard has played in 25 games for Cleveland since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he rushed 49 yards with two touchdowns and led the team in kickoff return yardage (421).
Moffatt signed as undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5.
The team said the reserve/COVID list is for players who have tested positive for coronavirus or are being “quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”
The team is not permitted to comment further than the player’s roster status.

