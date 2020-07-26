expand
July 26, 2020

Paramount Arts Center cancels Jazz Alley concerts

By Staff Reports

Published 8:07 am Sunday, July 26, 2020

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center has announced that it is cancelling its 2020 Jazz Alley Series concerts through October.

The arts organization said it is committed to the health of its customers, performers and employees and safety is its highest priority and due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic found it necessary to cancel the shows.

“We are closely monitoring the local, state and national situations regarding COVID-19 and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) best practices at all our performances” PAC said in a press release. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Jazz Alley series.

Per Paramount Arts Center policy for all cancelled events, refunds will be granted to ticket holders and will begin to be processed through the box office immediately.

The 2020 Jazz Alley series dates that are affected by these cancellations are:
• July 25, — John Rankin, Tom Fischer & Richard Scott,
• Aug. 8, — Cynthia Sayer Trio,
• Sep. 5, — Bob Thompson & The Unit,
• Sep. 12, — Greg Abate,
• Oct. 3,— Laila Biali.

“We hope you will recognize the profound impact these event changes will have on the livelihoods of our local performers and companies and ask for your patience as we work with them around this issue,” PAC said.

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Paramount Arts Center with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Support is also provided by the Paramount Woman’s Association, private donations and by the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism.

