expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2020

Court program encourages lawyers to staff polls in November

By Associated Press

Published 6:14 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

COLUMBUS (AP) — Lawyers who volunteer as poll workers could earn continuing education credit hours in exchange, under a program announced by the Ohio Supreme Court and the state elections chief as the state faces a poll worker shortage because of the coronavirus pandemc.

 

To earn the four hours of credit under the initiative, participating attorneys must complete training at local election boards and work the entire voting day. Workers typically serve from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. when polls close.

 

“I can think of no greater opportunity for lawyers in Ohio to give back to our state than to get involved on election day and help fill the urgent need for poll workers,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said.

 

Before in-person voting was suspended for the March 17 primary, elections chief Frank LaRose was monitoring a shortage of workers as many long-time poll volunteers opted against serving because of the coronavirus.

 

“Safe and accessible in-person voting is essential, and that requires large numbers of dedicated poll workers who will deliver accurate, accessible, secure, elections for their fellow Ohioans,” LaRose said.

 

Ohio has about 44,000 licensed attorneys. They must earn 24 continuing education hours every two years.

News

Court program encourages lawyers to staff polls in November

News

GOP lawmakers promote potential replacement for Ohio Speaker of the House

Ashland, KY

Kentucky reclosing bars, reducing indoor restaurant capacity, delaying school

News

Paramount Arts Center cancels Jazz Alley concerts

Coal Grove

Lawrence County Road Repair Report

News

McDonald’s to require masks at all locations starting Aug. 1

News

WWII anniversary: The last American ship sunk by the enemy in World War II

News

Liaison talks election security

News

WWII anniversary: Remembering those from Lawrence County who gave their lives

News

WWII Anniversary: The lessons learned — Medal of Honor recipient reflects on upcoming milestone of war’s end

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in two weeks

News

Skeletons entertain South Point residents

COVID-19

Schools prepare for Aug. 24 reopening

COVID-19

County officials react to Level Three alert designation

COVID-19

C-K Autumnfest canceled

COVID-19

Lawrence County has 185 positive COVID-19 cases to date

BREAKING NEWS

Lawrence County now at Red Level Three

South Point

South Point Board of Education to meet on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Statewide mask order takes effect Thursday

News

OU to offer crisis communication workshop on Aug. 1

Ashland, KY

Last chance for Girl Scout cookies this Saturday

COVID-19

Senators call on grocery CEOs to extend COVID-19 hazard pay

Chesapeake

Natural gas and oil industry awards Chesapeake Student at Ohio’s State Science Day

News

Ohio House speaker, four others arrested in $60M bribery case