July 27, 2020

Kentucky reclosing bars, reducing indoor restaurant capacity, delaying school

By Associated Press

Published 5:05 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor on Monday ordered that bars close and restaurants scale back indoor service and recommended that school districts wait until late August to resume in-person classes in a new round of actions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

 

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear stressed that his actions follow recommendations from Republican President Donald Trump’s administration to try to reverse escalating virus cases.

 

Beshear ordered that bars close for two weeks, starting Tuesday. The governor said he hopes bars can reopen after that but added they will face stricter guidelines.

 

Restaurants will be told to limit indoor capacity to 25%, though outdoor seating can be unlimited if social distancing guidelines are followed, Beshear said.

 

He also recommended that public and private schools wait until at least the third week of August to resume in-person classes.

 

“By waiting until the third week of August, we believe it gives us a chance to get things under better control,” the governor said.

 

Beshear had spent the past few days bracing Kentuckians for a resumption of some restrictions to combat the elevated number of statewide virus cases.

