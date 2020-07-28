expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Baker making plans to run for Kentucky track

By Jim Walker

Published 11:43 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020


Rock Hill Redmen Eli Baker runs his way to a win in the 800 meterrs during the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference track meet. Baker has signed to run for the University of Kentucky. (Kent Sanborn/Southern Ohio Sports Photos)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Eli Baker didn’t just happen to show up on the University of Kentucky track program’s as a blip on their radar. It was more of a calculated plan.
The Rock Hill Redmen senior track and cross country standout put together a plan several years ago that set up training to reach one level, different training for the next level, and eventually training to use as the college level.
As it turned out, Plans A, B and C were a success as he signed a letter-of-intent to run track for the Kentucky Wildcats.
At the request of Baker, Rock Hill coach Trey Wilds contacted various schools including Kentucky.
Baker then talked with schools such as Syracuse, Nebraska, Baylor, Stanford, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Connecticut and Miami, Ohio.
He whittled his decision to Nebraska, Syracuse and Baylor along with the final selection of Kentucky.
“Syracuse was more of long distance with a 5K and 10K program and they wanted me to focus more on cross country. I was more focused on track. Baylor is more track oriented. They worry more about the 4×400 (relay) and 400. So, my final two were Nebraska and Kentucky and they have similar programs,” said Baker.
“What really helped me determine my decision was comparing their rosters and they got a new distance coach three years ago. He’s only had three recruiting classes and he’s trying to overhaul the program so their roster is really young.”
Baker finished third in the Division 2 regional track meet last season with a 1:57.89 clocking. He ran a 2:01.20 in the state meet.
But during an indoor meet this past winter, Baker won the 800-meter state title with a 1:54.2 time, the second fastest time in Ohio indoor state history for all divisions.
With that title in hand, Baker was set to put his best foot forward in the spring track season.
However, the Coronavirus pandemic squashed all spring sports along with his high school goals and beyond.
“I had the indoor state title, so I had my mind on the outdoor state title. That was my goal going into the season and then get to nationals again,” said Baker.
“Last year, the goal was to just make it to the state meet, so I set up my training to do my best at the regional meet. But this year I contended for the indoor state title so I was going to train for (the outdoor state) meet.”
Although the Coronavirus ended regular class schedules this spring, Baker still finished as the valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average.
Baker plans to double major in political science and journalism.

COVID-19

The show must go on: How the arts throughout the Tri-State have preserved throughout the pandemic

News

OU prepares for ‘fall semester like no other’

News

ODA asks public to not plant any unsolicited packages of seeds

News

Sheriff warns of phone scams targeting residents

News

AT&T store thanks loyal customers

News

Lawmakers unveil proposal to reform Ohio’s campaign finance laws after House speaker’s arrest

Ashland, KY

Scouts sell more than 120 boxes of cookies at event

BREAKING NEWS

State Route 7 closed between Buffalo Creek and Tallow Ridge roads

News

Court program encourages lawyers to staff polls in November

News

GOP lawmakers promote potential replacement for Ohio Speaker of the House

Ashland, KY

Kentucky reclosing bars, reducing indoor restaurant capacity, delaying school

News

Paramount Arts Center cancels Jazz Alley concerts

Coal Grove

Lawrence County Road Repair Report

News

McDonald’s to require masks at all locations starting Aug. 1

News

WWII anniversary: The last American ship sunk by the enemy in World War II

News

Liaison talks election security

News

WWII anniversary: Remembering those from Lawrence County who gave their lives

News

WWII Anniversary: The lessons learned — Medal of Honor recipient reflects on upcoming milestone of war’s end

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in two weeks

News

Skeletons entertain South Point residents

COVID-19

Schools prepare for Aug. 24 reopening

COVID-19

County officials react to Level Three alert designation

COVID-19

C-K Autumnfest canceled

COVID-19

Lawrence County has 185 positive COVID-19 cases to date