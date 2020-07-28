expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

KHSAA eliminates first 2 weeks of grid season

By Jim Walker

Published 11:41 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Like many other states, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is jumping the gun and shortening its fall football season due to COVID-19.
The KHSAA has not postponed the season or moved it to the spring, but instead has elected to play eight games over nine weeks. The season would not begin until Sept. 11.
Kentucky normally uses 11 weeks for teams to play 10 games. The Board of Control voted Tuesdaya to shorten the regular season but still play the five rounds of playoffs.
The eliminated of the first two weeks means Ironton will not play at Russell in week two (Sept. 4) and Coal Grove will not open the season against Fairview on Aug. 28.
The Board of Control also moved to limit sporting events to meetings between teams from the state of Kentucky.
The exceptions to this rule are out of state schools that reside in counties that border Kentucky. That means the Ashland at Ironton game will be played.
There will also be a cap on the number of players in uniform at each game to ensure social distancing. The limits are:
Cross Country 10; Field Hockey 24; Football 60; Soccer 24; and Volleyball 15. A look at the calendar for Kentucky High School Football in the fall of 2020:
Aug. 24 — Helmet-only practices begin
Sept. 11 — Regular-season play begins (nine-week regular season)
Nov. 13 — First round of playoffs (keeping all five rounds)
Dec. 11-12 — State finals at UK moved ahead one week
Other fall sports are also set to begin practicing Aug. 24. Cross country, volleyball, soccer and field hockey will still be able to play 80 percent of their regular season games by abiding by the following calendar:
Aug. 24 — Light practice (six hours per week)
Aug. 31 — Full practice
Sept. 7 — Full competition begins

COVID-19

The show must go on: How the arts throughout the Tri-State have preserved throughout the pandemic

News

OU prepares for ‘fall semester like no other’

News

ODA asks public to not plant any unsolicited packages of seeds

News

Sheriff warns of phone scams targeting residents

News

AT&T store thanks loyal customers

News

Lawmakers unveil proposal to reform Ohio’s campaign finance laws after House speaker’s arrest

Ashland, KY

Scouts sell more than 120 boxes of cookies at event

BREAKING NEWS

State Route 7 closed between Buffalo Creek and Tallow Ridge roads

News

Court program encourages lawyers to staff polls in November

News

GOP lawmakers promote potential replacement for Ohio Speaker of the House

Ashland, KY

Kentucky reclosing bars, reducing indoor restaurant capacity, delaying school

News

Paramount Arts Center cancels Jazz Alley concerts

Coal Grove

Lawrence County Road Repair Report

News

McDonald’s to require masks at all locations starting Aug. 1

News

WWII anniversary: The last American ship sunk by the enemy in World War II

News

Liaison talks election security

News

WWII anniversary: Remembering those from Lawrence County who gave their lives

News

WWII Anniversary: The lessons learned — Medal of Honor recipient reflects on upcoming milestone of war’s end

News

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in two weeks

News

Skeletons entertain South Point residents

COVID-19

Schools prepare for Aug. 24 reopening

COVID-19

County officials react to Level Three alert designation

COVID-19

C-K Autumnfest canceled

COVID-19

Lawrence County has 185 positive COVID-19 cases to date