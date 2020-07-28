Ohio State to limit 20,000 fans; tailgating, pep rallies banned

The Associated Press

Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall.

Fans inside Ohio Stadium will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Concessions will be limited.

The traditional “Skull Session” pregame pep rallies at St. John’s Arena will not be held.

Athletic director Gene Smith informed season-ticket holders of the new rules in a letter Tuesday, first reported by Cleveland.com.

The guidelines limit capacity of the 105,000-seat stadium to 20 percent.

The Cleveland Browns are doing all they can to give their fans a look at their training camp, which is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will launch “Browns Live: Training Camp,” on Aug. 14. The online site will give fans “an up-close and personal look at camp.” The two-hour show will be broadcast on all the team’s social media platforms and show clips from practice and interviews with players, coaches and alumni.

The Browns are coming off a 6-10 season that didn’t go as planned, but there is excitement around an unproven but talented team, which recently signed star defensive end Myles Garrett to a long-term extension.

Cleveland began in-taking veteran players on Tuesday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has already cleared NFL protocol on the coronavirus and was permitted in the training facility.

Texas has no active coronavirus infections on the football team or among the volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball team players on campus, athletic director Chris Del Conte said Tuesday.

The football team will soon increase testing from once to twice a week and women’s soccer will begin arriving on campus this week.

Texas provided its first update on testing in weeks. Del Conte said the number of athletes testing positive or being identified as possible cases through contact tracing has “dropped dramatically.”

The school announced June 18 that 13 players were either positive or presumed positive.

Austin’s public health authority said the city was “caught a little off guard” by the recent announcement by Texas that the school planned to allow 50 percent stadium capacity at Longhorns football games this fall.

Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott spoke with county commissioners Tuesday, and said it’s hard to imagine allowing a crowd of any size watch a game.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte wrote season ticket holders last week about plans to allow about 50,000 fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, even as the state of Texas remains a national hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic.

Escott says having that many people in one place is a bit of a reach right now.

School officials have noted the 50 percent limit is currently allowed under statewide rules.