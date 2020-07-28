expand
K of C 1405 to conduct
benefit golf outing
The Knights of Columbus No. 1405 Watterson Council will conduct its annual three-man golf scramble Saturday, Aug. 1, at River Bend Golf Club.
Players must be amateurs as defined by the USGA. Entry deadline is July 27 and entry fee is $60 per player. Entry fee includes cart, lunch, and cash prizes for first and second place.
Sign-in starts at 7 a.m. and shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
To enter or for more information, contact Chris at (740) 464-9845 or Jim at (740) 442-0537.

