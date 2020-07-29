expand
July 29, 2020

The AT&T store at The Hills Plaza is undergoing a renovation and will host a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday. Pictured are, from left, sales associate Jessica Easterling, store manager Jennifer Moore and area manager Jack Green. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

AT&T store thanks loyal customers

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Area manager Jack Green says the AT&T store has been operating at its location at The Hills shopping center for several years and has been undergoing a remodeling, which they hope to have finished by this weekend, when the store will host a Customer Appreciation Day.

“We’ve been open all through COVID,” he said of the newly-repainted store, adding that they have also been regularly sanitizing the premises.

“And we do curbside service for people who don’t want to come in,” he said.

He said this weekend’s event is to celebrate “the fact that we’ve been here for more than five years.”
Store manager Jennifer Moore said she’s been with the store for five and a half years and that they have four employees. They offer wireless plans and a range of devices.

She said they will be offering specials for the event and that they take 25 percent off for teacher, nurses, first responders and others.

She said the store has been active in the community, pointing to an Easter Egg hunt they organized two years ago, as well as toy drives, school supply drives and other charitable efforts.

“We’re always doing outreach,” she said.

Customer Appreciation Day is set for 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the store.

