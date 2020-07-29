expand
July 29, 2020

Editorial: Readying for the return

By Editorial Board

Published 12:09 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

In less than a month, school districts in Lawrence County will be resuming in-person classes for the first time since the governor ordered them closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state issued guidelines, but few mandates for the reopening, leaving most decisions up to local districts.

It is uncharted territory for officials and faculty and we are beginning to see plans take shape, with similar efforts at sanitizing, social distancing and limiting visitors put in place.

Most are also giving families the option of remote learning, as many are still uncomfortable with the idea of sending their children out.

An informal poll on The Ironton Tribune’s website showed a near-even split between a preference for in-person and remote learning.

This will be a school year like no other and districts are going to have to make a lot of tough decisions, with plans being modified as situations dictate and advisories change.

We commend them for putting information out early, working to make different options availble and for letting parents know the situation and what is being done to address it.

