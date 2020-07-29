Lawrence County COVID-19 cases have tripled since July 4

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported that the number of COVID-19 cases are now at 217. That is double the number of cases that were reported on July 14 when there were 108 cases. It is triple the number of cases reported on July 4 when it was 72 cases.

There were five new cases on Wednesday. Of the 217 cases, 132 are out of isolation. The health department is following 85 active cases and are also monitoring 117 people who came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported that the number of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ohio has a hit a new high, the Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,122 people with COVID-19 being treated in Ohio’s hospitals, the department said.

That includes 348 people in intensive care and 174 who were on a ventilator, according to the data from the Ohio Hospital Association.

The overall total topped the previous high number in late April when the state had just over 1,100 patients with COVID-19.

Lance Himes, director of the state health department, said the people who are testing positive are increasingly younger.

“These numbers are a stark reminder that this virus is very much still with us,” he said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant and take every precaution to protect ourselves including staying home when possible, frequent handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)