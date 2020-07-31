Obituaries – 7/29/2020

Gloria Hopper

April 30, 1954–July 29, 2020

Gloria Beth Fox Hopper, 66, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born April 30, 1954, the daughter of the late Ben Fox and Daisy Whitrock Fox.

Gloria was a 1972 graduate of Rock Hill High School and worked nearly 30 years for Merle Norman Cosmetics in Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on Aug. 10, 2019, by her husband, Michael R. Hopper, whom she married Feb. 4, 1971.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Amy) Hopper; and her daughter Amy (Scott) White, both of Ironton; four grandchildren, Austin Hopper, Allison White, Aiden White, Megan Blum; great-grandson, Zayn Blum; and her brother, Greg (Linda) Fox, of Kitts Hill.

Gloria’s family will receive friends 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton. Graveside services will follow in Haverhill Cemetery with Pastor Rob Hale officiating.

Donations in Gloria and Mike’s memory can be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, Virginia 22209 or ALS.org.

To offer online condolences to the Hopper family and view the memorial video, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Marcella Hayes

Marcella Faye Hayes, 84, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, James Skip Hayes.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.