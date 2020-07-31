expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2020

Singer-songwriter Micholas Jamerson performs at The Ironton Tribune for Press Room Recordings. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Press Room Recordings Receives International Awards

By Staff Reports

Published 5:24 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Press Room Recordings, a program by Armstrong Cable in partnership with The Ironton Tribune, is happy to announce that two of their episodes have been selected as winners in the 41st annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring excellence in video and television networks. The Tellys receive over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, and award winners representing work from some of the most respected, talented and visionary creators from around the world.

“The Armstrong Neighborhood Channel is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards.

Some of the artists featured so far are Walter DeBarr, William Matheny, Dark Moon Hollow, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Town Mountain. Upcoming artists will include Cypress, Corduroy Brown, Emmy Davis, Draven Riffe and many more.

Press Room Recordings is proud to continue bringing you distinctive programming that features original music and unique interpretations from local and regional artists, presented “live” for the PRR cameras.

Stay tuned and share their page with everyone you know, as they venture into an extraordinary Season 2!

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and states moving to create options outside in-person voting, do you you feel that mail-in voting is safe from fraud?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business

Chesapeake

Chesapeake school board to meet Monday

COVID-19

Ohio University announces updated plans for fall semester

News

23 Ohio death row inmates test positive for COVID-19

News

Press Room Recordings Receives International Awards

COVID-19

Reopening The Vault: Ironton business sets date for Friday

COVID-19

Ohio pharmacy board backs down on banning drug for COVID-19

Chesapeake

Chesapeake BOE meets Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Lawrence County remains at Level Three alert

News

Householder ousted as speaker after arrest in bribery scheme

COVID-19

Lawrence County COVID-19 cases have tripled since July 4

News

Ohio House sets Thursday vote to remove disgraced speaker

News

Ohio prohibits county fairs, will expand day care capacity

COVID-19

United Way providing masks at Briggs library

Huntington, W. Va.

Huntington’s annual Chilifest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Coal Grove

Coal Grove Village Council to have emergency meeting on Thursday

COVID-19

The show must go on: How the arts throughout the Tri-State have preserved throughout the pandemic

News

OU prepares for ‘fall semester like no other’

News

ODA asks public to not plant any unsolicited packages of seeds

News

Sheriff warns of phone scams targeting residents

News

AT&T store thanks loyal customers

News

Lawmakers unveil proposal to reform Ohio’s campaign finance laws after House speaker’s arrest

Ashland, KY

Scouts sell more than 120 boxes of cookies at event

News

State Route 7 closed between Buffalo Creek and Tallow Ridge roads

News

Court program encourages lawyers to staff polls in November