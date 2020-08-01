King’s Daughters welcomes general surgeon Sean Ryan, M.D.

ASHLAND, Ky. – King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome general surgeon Sean Ryan, M.D., to its medical staff, joining KDMS General Surgery, surgeons Kevin Miller, M.D., Roderick Tompkins, M.D., Timothy Wheeler, M.D., and Tyler Grant, D.O.

Dr. Ryan earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind., and completed general surgery residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He served in the United States Army as a battalion surgeon in Anchorage, Alaska and completed a tour in Afghanistan in 2011 as a task force surgeon. While commissioned, he received the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Afghan Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal for his services.

KDMS General Surgery is located at 613 23rd St., Suite 440, Ashland, and can be reached at 606-329-2888.