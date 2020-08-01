expand
Ad Spot

August 1, 2020

On Deck

By Staff Reports

Published 12:50 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

Girls’ soccer preview
Aug. 15 at Ports. West
The Southern Ohio Conference girls’ soccer preview will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Portsmouth West High School.
The preview will consist of teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and Scioto Valley Conference as well as the host SOC.
Here is the schedule:
9 a.m. — Southeastern Ross vs. Minford.
10 a.m. — South Point vs. Piketon
11 a.m. — Fairland vs. Northwest
Noon — Chesapeake vs. Wheelersburg
1 p.m. — Gallipolis Gallia Acadamy vs. St. Joseph Catholic Central
2 p.m. — Rock Hill vs. Portsmouth West.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $5.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and states moving to create options outside in-person voting, do you you feel that mail-in voting is safe from fraud?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business