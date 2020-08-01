Scoreboard
Reds’ boxscore
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Reds 12, Cubs 7
Chicago NL Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bryant 3b 5 0 1 2 Akiyama lf 5 1 2 0
Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0
Bote 2b 2 1 1 2 Farmer ss 1 0 0 0
Báez ss 2 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 2
Souza Jr. rf 1 1 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2
Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 Jankowski rf 1 1 0 0
Contreras c 2 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 2 2 4
Phegley c 3 1 0 0 Colón 2b 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Winker dh 4 1 0 1
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 2
Happ cf-1b 3 1 1 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0
Caratini dh 3 1 0 1 VanMeter 1b 0 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1
Totals 35 7 7 7 Totals 32 12 10 12
Chicago 000 000 502 — 7
Cincinnati 000 270 30x — 12
E–Bryant (1), Suárez (1). TP–Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR–Bote (2), Moustakas (2), Castellanos (2), Senzel (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 3
Brothers 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 3
Norwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maples 0 1 3 2 4 0
Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Gray, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 2 0 1 11
Raley 0 2 3 3 2 0
Sims, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Reed 1 3 2 2 1 1
Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T–3:23.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Tigers 7, Reds 2
Cincinnati Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 Cron c-1b 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 HCastro 3b 4 0 0 0
Winker dh 1 0 0 0 VReyes rf-lf 4 2 1 0
Davidson dh 1 0 0 0 CStewart c-lf 3 1 2 0
Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 Demeritte rf 1 1 1 2
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 2 2 2
Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 JJones cf 4 0 2 1
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 34 7 11 6
Cincinnati 000 020 000 — 2
Detroit 001 020 22x — 7
E–Votto (1). LOB–Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B–Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), Jones (3), Steward (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). SB- Reyes (2). SF-Goodrum
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
LCastillo, L 0-1 6.0 8 5 5 1 6
NJones 1.0 1 0 0 0 2
R.Iglesias 1.0 2 2 1 0 2
Detroit
Turnbull, W 1-0 6.0 3 2 2 1 6
Soto, H2 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer, H3 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
BGarcia 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, JLarry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T–2:31.
MLB standings
Major League Baseball
All Times EDT
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 2 1 .667 _
Atlanta 4 3 .571 _
New York 3 4 .429 1
Washington 3 4 .429 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 1½
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2
CINCINNATI 2 5 .286 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _
San Diego 5 2 .714 _
San Francisco 3 4 .429 2
Arizona 2 5 .286 3
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 8, CINCINNATI 5
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2
Colorado 8, Oakland 3
San Diego 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
CINCINNATI 12, Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at CINCINNATI, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, CINCINNATI 2
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CINCINNATI (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CINCINNATI at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at CINCINNATI, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at CINCINNATI, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 4 1 .800 _
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1
Boston 3 4 .429 2
Toronto 3 4 .429 2
Baltimore 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½
Detroit 5 3 .625 ½
Kansas City 3 4 .429 2
Chicago 2 4 .333 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 3 .500 _
Oakland 3 3 .500 _
Seattle 3 4 .429 ½
Texas 2 3 .400 ½
Los Angeles 2 5 .286 1½
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2
Colorado 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit 7, CINCINNATI 2
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CINCINNATI (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at CINCINNATI, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NBA standings
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 22 .662 3½
x-Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 35 .462 16½
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 31 35 .470 10½
Washington 24 41 .369 17
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 12 .818 —
x-Indiana 39 26 .600 14½
Chicago 22 43 .338 31½
Detroit 20 46 .303 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 34 .485 9
New Orleans 28 37 .431 12½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 43 22 .662 —
x-Utah 42 23 .646 1
x-Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 30 37 .448 14
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 50 14 .781 —
x-L.A. Clippers 44 21 .677 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 27 39 .409 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Utah 106, New Orleans 104
L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101
Friday’s Games
Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118
Phoenix 125, Washington 112
Portland 140, Memphis 135, OT
Milwaukee 119, Boston 112
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Denver, 1 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
NHL standings
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Scotiabank Arena, 3 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Colorado at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 2:30 p.m.
Washington vs. Tampa Bay at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.
Dallas vs. Vegas at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.