Scoreboard

Reds’ boxscore

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Reds 12, Cubs 7

Chicago NL Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bryant 3b 5 0 1 2 Akiyama lf 5 1 2 0

Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0

Bote 2b 2 1 1 2 Farmer ss 1 0 0 0

Báez ss 2 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 2

Souza Jr. rf 1 1 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2

Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 Jankowski rf 1 1 0 0

Contreras c 2 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 2 2 4

Phegley c 3 1 0 0 Colón 2b 0 0 0 0

Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Winker dh 4 1 0 1

Almora Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 2

Happ cf-1b 3 1 1 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0

Caratini dh 3 1 0 1 VanMeter 1b 0 0 0 0

Hoerner 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1

Totals 35 7 7 7 Totals 32 12 10 12

Chicago 000 000 502 — 7

Cincinnati 000 270 30x — 12

E–Bryant (1), Suárez (1). TP–Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR–Bote (2), Moustakas (2), Castellanos (2), Senzel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Hendricks, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 3

Brothers 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 3

Norwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Maples 0 1 3 2 4 0

Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Gray, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 2 0 1 11

Raley 0 2 3 3 2 0

Sims, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Reed 1 3 2 2 1 1

Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T–3:23.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Tigers 7, Reds 2

Cincinnati Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0

Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 Cron c-1b 4 1 1 0

Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 HCastro 3b 4 0 0 0

Winker dh 1 0 0 0 VReyes rf-lf 4 2 1 0

Davidson dh 1 0 0 0 CStewart c-lf 3 1 2 0

Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 Demeritte rf 1 1 1 2

Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 2 2 2

Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 JJones cf 4 0 2 1

Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 34 7 11 6

Cincinnati 000 020 000 — 2

Detroit 001 020 22x — 7

E–Votto (1). LOB–Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B–Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), Jones (3), Steward (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). SB- Reyes (2). SF-Goodrum

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

LCastillo, L 0-1 6.0 8 5 5 1 6

NJones 1.0 1 0 0 0 2

R.Iglesias 1.0 2 2 1 0 2

Detroit

Turnbull, W 1-0 6.0 3 2 2 1 6

Soto, H2 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Farmer, H3 1.0 0 0 0 0 0

BGarcia 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, JLarry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T–2:31.

MLB standings

Major League Baseball

All Times EDT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 2 1 .667 _

Atlanta 4 3 .571 _

New York 3 4 .429 1

Washington 3 4 .429 1

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 2 .667 _

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1

St. Louis 2 3 .400 1½

Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2

CINCINNATI 2 5 .286 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 4 1 .800 _

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _

San Diego 5 2 .714 _

San Francisco 3 4 .429 2

Arizona 2 5 .286 3

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 8, CINCINNATI 5

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

CINCINNATI 12, Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at CINCINNATI, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, CINCINNATI 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CINCINNATI (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CINCINNATI at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at CINCINNATI, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at CINCINNATI, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 4 1 .800 _

Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1

Boston 3 4 .429 2

Toronto 3 4 .429 2

Baltimore 2 3 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 5 2 .714 _

Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½

Detroit 5 3 .625 ½

Kansas City 3 4 .429 2

Chicago 2 4 .333 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 3 3 .500 _

Oakland 3 3 .500 _

Seattle 3 4 .429 ½

Texas 2 3 .400 ½

Los Angeles 2 5 .286 1½

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit 7, CINCINNATI 2

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CINCINNATI (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at CINCINNATI, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees and Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees and Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA standings

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 22 .662 3½

x-Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 35 .462 16½

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 31 35 .470 10½

Washington 24 41 .369 17

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 54 12 .818 —

x-Indiana 39 26 .600 14½

Chicago 22 43 .338 31½

Detroit 20 46 .303 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 34 .485 9

New Orleans 28 37 .431 12½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 43 22 .662 —

x-Utah 42 23 .646 1

x-Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 30 37 .448 14

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 50 14 .781 —

x-L.A. Clippers 44 21 .677 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 27 39 .409 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Utah 106, New Orleans 104

L.A. Lakers 103, L.A. Clippers 101

Friday’s Games

Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118

Phoenix 125, Washington 112

Portland 140, Memphis 135, OT

Milwaukee 119, Boston 112

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Denver, 1 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

NHL standings

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Scotiabank Arena, 3 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Colorado at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 2:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Tampa Bay at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.

Dallas vs. Vegas at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.