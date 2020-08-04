Ladies 9-Hole League celebrates multiple winners

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The Ironton Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association knows how to multiply.

In the past two weeks at the Pine Grove Golf Club, three different players have been multiple winners during their regular Tuesday golf outings.

On Tuesday, July 21, Pat Lambert served as hostess and served the morning breakfast treats during the 9 a.m. brief business meeting.

After Lambert announced the events, Pat Riggs answered the bell with three event wins and Dora Carmon registered two wins.

Joyce Lewis and Lambert each came away with one win.

Besides the winners, other members present were Janeen Spradlin and Lana Moore.

Afterwards, the women gathered to record scores for the Ringer Tournament.

Moore was the hostess for the July 28 competition and handled the breakfast food for the group before announcing the day’s events.

Moore not only announced the events, she swung her way to a pair of wins while Lewis notched a victory.

Besides the winners, other members competiting were: Margaret Donley, Pat Riggs, Sharon Fox, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, and April Graf.

Next week, Spradlin will be hostess.

New members are always welcome as the group strives to be competitive but more importantly to have a good time.