Scoreboard
Reds’ boxscore
TUESDAY’S GAME
Indians 4, Reds 2
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1
C.Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 2 1 2 Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0
Zimmer rf 2 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1
Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 Winker dh 3 0 1 0
Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Davidson ph 1 0 0 0
León c 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 2 0 1 0
Mercado cf 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 3 4 Totals 31 2 5 2
Cleveland 000 000 220 — 4
Cincinnati 100 100 000 — 2
E–Hernandez (1), Galvis (2). LOB–Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 4. HR–Reyes (1), Castellanos (6), Suárez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber, W, 3-0 7 2-3 5 2 2 2 8
Karinchak, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hand, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Mahle 6 1 0 0 2 6
Strop, H, 1 2-3 1 2 0 2 1
Sims, BS, 0-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Jones, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–Mahle (Lindor), Reed (Hernandez). WP–Karinchak.
Umpires–Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T–2:59.
SUNDAY’S FIRST GAME
Reds 4, Tigers 3
Cincinnati Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Akiyama lf 3 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 3 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Moustakas 2b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0
Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 Lugo dh 0 1 0 0
Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 1 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 1 0
Winker dh 2 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 0 1 0 0
Davidson ph 0 0 0 0 Reyes rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Aquino dh 0 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 2 0
Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0
VanMeter 1b 3 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 2 1 1 0
Barnhart c 3 0 2 0
Totals 26 4 7 4 Totals 26 3 4 0
Cincinnati 201 000 1 — 4
Detroit 000 003 0 — 3
E–Castellanos (1). 2B-Galvis (2). 3B-Candelario. HR-Castellanos 2 (4). CS–Davidson. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Detroit 4.
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani 5.0 3 0 0 0 2
Sims, BS1 0.2 1 3 0 1 1
R.Iglesias, W,1-1 1.1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Garcia 2.0 3 3 3 2 2
Alexander 3.2 0 0 0 1 10
Fulmer 0.1 1 0 0 0 1
Jimenez, L,0-1 1.0 3 1 1 0 0
WP–Fulmer. HBP–Moustakas (by Alexander), Stewart (by Sims).
Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T–3:01.
SUNDAY’S SECOND GAME
Reds 4, Tigers 0
Cincinnati Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 2 0 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
Davidson 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Casali c 3 1 1 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 Mercer 1b 2 0 1 0
Colón 2b 4 1 2 2 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0
Aquino dh 1 0 1 1 Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0
Winker dh 1 0 0 0 Candelario ph 1 0 0 0
Jankowski dh 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0
K.Farmer ss 3 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 11 4 Totals 23 0 2 0
Cincinnati 110 000 2 — 4
Detroit 000 000 0 — 0
LOB–Cincinnati 11, Detroit 4. 2B–Suárez (2), Colón (1), Senzel 2 (4), Casali (1). SB–Colón (1), Aquino (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bauer W,1-0 7 2 0 0 2 7
Detroit
Norris L,0-1 1 2-3 4 2 2 2 0
Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 2 3 0 0 0 2
Soto 1 1 0 0 1 0
Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0
HBP–Garcia (Casali). WP_Bauer.
Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, John Bacon.
T–2:36.
MONDAY’S GAME
Reds 3, Indians 2
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Akiyama cf-lf 4 1 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 2
Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0
Mercado cf 3 1 1 0 Jankowski cf 0 0 0 0
León c 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0
Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Colón dh 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 1 Totals 28 3 4 3
Cleveland 110 000 000 — 2
Cincinnati 000 102 00x — 3
E–Gray (0). LOB–Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR–Lindor (3), Castellanos (4), Votto (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,0-1 7 4 3 3 1 6
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Gray W,2-0 6 4 2 1 2 8
Lorenzen H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jones H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Iglesias S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP–Jones (Allen). WP–Gray (2).
Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T–2:33.
MLB standings
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _
Miami 2 1 .667 1
Washington 3 4 .429 2
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2½
New York 4 7 .364 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 2 .800 _
CINCINNATI 5 6 .455 3½
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 3½
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 7 2 .778 _
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1
San Diego 7 4 .636 1
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3
Arizona 3 7 .300 4½3
Monday’s Games
CINCINNATI 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Colorado 7, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, CINCINNATI 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2½
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4
Toronto 3 4 .429 4
Boston 3 8 .273 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 2 .818 _
Chicago 6 4 .600 2½
Cleveland 6 6 .500 3½
Detroit 5 5 .500 3½
Kansas City 3 8 .273 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Texas 3 5 .375 2
Seattle 4 7 .364 2½
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3
Monday’s Games
CINCINNATI 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, CINCINNATI 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA standings
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 48 18 .727 —
x-Boston 44 23 .657 4½
x-Philadelphia 40 27 .597 8½
Brooklyn 32 35 .478 16½
New York 21 45 .318 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 25 .632 —
Orlando 32 36 .471 11
Washington 24 43 .358 18½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —
x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 42 24 .636 —
x-Dallas 41 29 .586 3
Memphis 32 36 .471 11
San Antonio 29 37 .439 13
New Orleans 29 38 .433 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 44 23 .657 —
x-Utah 42 25 .627 2
x-Oklahoma City 41 25 .621 2½
Portland 30 38 .441 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 15 .773 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6½
Phoenix 29 39 .426 23
Sacramento 28 39 .418 23½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Toronto 107, Miami 103
Indiana 111, Washington 100
Denver 121, Oklahoma City 113, OT
New Orleans 109, Memphis 99
Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130
L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 116
Dallas 114, Sacramento 110, OT
Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115
Indiana 120, Orlando 109
Miami 112, Boston 106
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Utah at San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 9 p.m.
NHL standings
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Blue Jackets’ box
Monday’s Game
Columbus 0 0 2 = 2
Toronto 0 0 0 = 0
First Period–None.
Second Period–None.
Third Period–1, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Savard), 1:05. 2, Columbus, Wennberg 1 (Atkinson, Foligno), 19:41 (en).
Shots on Goal–Columbus 8-14-13-35. Toronto 11-8-9-28.
Power-play opportunities–Columbus 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.
Goalies–Columbus, Korpisalo 1-0-0 (28 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 0-1-0 (34-33).
A–0 (18,819). T–2:25.
Referees–Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen–David Brisebois, Michel Cormier.
Tuesday’s Game
Columbus 0 0 0 — 0
Toronto 0 1 2 — 3
First Period–None. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (High Sticking), 5:13; Foligno, CBJ (Holding), 11:40; Muzzin, Tor (High Sticking), 16:29.
Second Period–1, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Hyman), 16:00. Penalties_Bemstrom, CBJ (Holding), 2:21; Robertson, Tor (Slashing), 4:34; Jenner, CBJ (Interference), 6:51; Kapanen, Tor (Roughing), 17:01; Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 17:01.
Third Period–2, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Dermott, Nylander), 4:56. 3, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Kerfoot, Matthews), 19:17 (en). Penalties_Foligno, CBJ (Slashing), 0:53; Spezza, Tor (Tripping), 14:23; Kapanen, Tor (Slashing), 17:10.
Shots on Goal–Columbus 6-6-8=20. Toronto 15-14-10=39.
Power-play opportunities–Columbus 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 5.
Goalies–Columbus, Korpisalo 1-1-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-1-0 (20-20).
A–0 (18,819). T–2:38.
Referees–Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen–Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.