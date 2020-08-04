Scoreboard

Reds’ boxscore

TUESDAY’S GAME

Indians 4, Reds 2

Cleveland Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0

Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1

C.Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 0 0 0

Reyes dh 4 2 1 2 Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0

Zimmer rf 2 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1

Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 Winker dh 3 0 1 0

Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Davidson ph 1 0 0 0

León c 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 2 0 1 0

Mercado cf 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0

Barnhart c 3 0 0 0

Totals 31 4 3 4 Totals 31 2 5 2

Cleveland 000 000 220 — 4

Cincinnati 100 100 000 — 2

E–Hernandez (1), Galvis (2). LOB–Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 4. HR–Reyes (1), Castellanos (6), Suárez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bieber, W, 3-0 7 2-3 5 2 2 2 8

Karinchak, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Hand, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Mahle 6 1 0 0 2 6

Strop, H, 1 2-3 1 2 0 2 1

Sims, BS, 0-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jones, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1

Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–Mahle (Lindor), Reed (Hernandez). WP–Karinchak.

Umpires–Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T–2:59.

SUNDAY’S FIRST GAME

Reds 4, Tigers 3

Cincinnati Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Akiyama lf 3 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0

Castellanos rf 4 2 2 3 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0

Moustakas 2b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0

Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 Lugo dh 0 1 0 0

Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 1 0 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 1 0

Winker dh 2 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 0 1 0 0

Davidson ph 0 0 0 0 Reyes rf-lf 3 0 0 0

Aquino dh 0 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 2 0

Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0

VanMeter 1b 3 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0

Galvis ss 2 1 1 0

Barnhart c 3 0 2 0

Totals 26 4 7 4 Totals 26 3 4 0

Cincinnati 201 000 1 — 4

Detroit 000 003 0 — 3

E–Castellanos (1). 2B-Galvis (2). 3B-Candelario. HR-Castellanos 2 (4). CS–Davidson. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Detroit 4.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

DeSclafani 5.0 3 0 0 0 2

Sims, BS1 0.2 1 3 0 1 1

R.Iglesias, W,1-1 1.1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Garcia 2.0 3 3 3 2 2

Alexander 3.2 0 0 0 1 10

Fulmer 0.1 1 0 0 0 1

Jimenez, L,0-1 1.0 3 1 1 0 0

WP–Fulmer. HBP–Moustakas (by Alexander), Stewart (by Sims).

Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T–3:01.

SUNDAY’S SECOND GAME

Reds 4, Tigers 0

Cincinnati Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0

Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 2 0 1 0

Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0

Davidson 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0

Casali c 3 1 1 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0

Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 Mercer 1b 2 0 1 0

Colón 2b 4 1 2 2 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0

Aquino dh 1 0 1 1 Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0

Winker dh 1 0 0 0 Candelario ph 1 0 0 0

Jankowski dh 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0

K.Farmer ss 3 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0

Totals 32 4 11 4 Totals 23 0 2 0

Cincinnati 110 000 2 — 4

Detroit 000 000 0 — 0

LOB–Cincinnati 11, Detroit 4. 2B–Suárez (2), Colón (1), Senzel 2 (4), Casali (1). SB–Colón (1), Aquino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bauer W,1-0 7 2 0 0 2 7

Detroit

Norris L,0-1 1 2-3 4 2 2 2 0

Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Cisnero 2 3 0 0 0 2

Soto 1 1 0 0 1 0

Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0

HBP–Garcia (Casali). WP_Bauer.

Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, John Bacon.

T–2:36.

MONDAY’S GAME

Reds 3, Indians 2

Cleveland Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Akiyama cf-lf 4 1 1 0

Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 2

Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1

C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0

Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0

Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0

Mercado cf 3 1 1 0 Jankowski cf 0 0 0 0

León c 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0

Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Colón dh 3 0 0 0

Barnhart c 3 0 0 0

Totals 30 2 5 1 Totals 28 3 4 3

Cleveland 110 000 000 — 2

Cincinnati 000 102 00x — 3

E–Gray (0). LOB–Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR–Lindor (3), Castellanos (4), Votto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Plesac L,0-1 7 4 3 3 1 6

Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Gray W,2-0 6 4 2 1 2 8

Lorenzen H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Jones H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Iglesias S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–Jones (Allen). WP–Gray (2).

Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T–2:33.

MLB standings

Major League Baseball

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 7 4 .636 _

Miami 2 1 .667 1

Washington 3 4 .429 2

Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2½

New York 4 7 .364 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 8 2 .800 _

CINCINNATI 5 6 .455 3½

Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3½

St. Louis 2 3 .400 3½

Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 7 2 .778 _

Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1

San Diego 7 4 .636 1

San Francisco 5 6 .455 3

Arizona 3 7 .300 4½3

Monday’s Games

CINCINNATI 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, CINCINNATI 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 8 1 .889 _

Baltimore 5 3 .625 2½

Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4

Toronto 3 4 .429 4

Boston 3 8 .273 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 2 .818 _

Chicago 6 4 .600 2½

Cleveland 6 6 .500 3½

Detroit 5 5 .500 3½

Kansas City 3 8 .273 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 6 4 .600 _

Houston 5 4 .556 ½

Texas 3 5 .375 2

Seattle 4 7 .364 2½

Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3

Monday’s Games

CINCINNATI 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, CINCINNATI 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA standings

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 48 18 .727 —

x-Boston 44 23 .657 4½

x-Philadelphia 40 27 .597 8½

Brooklyn 32 35 .478 16½

New York 21 45 .318 27

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 25 .632 —

Orlando 32 36 .471 11

Washington 24 43 .358 18½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —

x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12

Chicago 22 43 .338 30½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 42 24 .636 —

x-Dallas 41 29 .586 3

Memphis 32 36 .471 11

San Antonio 29 37 .439 13

New Orleans 29 38 .433 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 44 23 .657 —

x-Utah 42 25 .627 2

x-Oklahoma City 41 25 .621 2½

Portland 30 38 .441 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 15 .773 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6½

Phoenix 29 39 .426 23

Sacramento 28 39 .418 23½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday’s Games

Toronto 107, Miami 103

Indiana 111, Washington 100

Denver 121, Oklahoma City 113, OT

New Orleans 109, Memphis 99

Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130

L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 116

Dallas 114, Sacramento 110, OT

Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115

Indiana 120, Orlando 109

Miami 112, Boston 106

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utah at San Antonio, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 9 p.m.

NHL standings

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Blue Jackets’ box

Monday’s Game

Columbus 0 0 2 = 2

Toronto 0 0 0 = 0

First Period–None.

Second Period–None.

Third Period–1, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Savard), 1:05. 2, Columbus, Wennberg 1 (Atkinson, Foligno), 19:41 (en).

Shots on Goal–Columbus 8-14-13-35. Toronto 11-8-9-28.

Power-play opportunities–Columbus 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies–Columbus, Korpisalo 1-0-0 (28 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 0-1-0 (34-33).

A–0 (18,819). T–2:25.

Referees–Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen–David Brisebois, Michel Cormier.

Tuesday’s Game

Columbus 0 0 0 — 0

Toronto 0 1 2 — 3

First Period–None. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (High Sticking), 5:13; Foligno, CBJ (Holding), 11:40; Muzzin, Tor (High Sticking), 16:29.

Second Period–1, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Hyman), 16:00. Penalties_Bemstrom, CBJ (Holding), 2:21; Robertson, Tor (Slashing), 4:34; Jenner, CBJ (Interference), 6:51; Kapanen, Tor (Roughing), 17:01; Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 17:01.

Third Period–2, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Dermott, Nylander), 4:56. 3, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Kerfoot, Matthews), 19:17 (en). Penalties_Foligno, CBJ (Slashing), 0:53; Spezza, Tor (Tripping), 14:23; Kapanen, Tor (Slashing), 17:10.

Shots on Goal–Columbus 6-6-8=20. Toronto 15-14-10=39.

Power-play opportunities–Columbus 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 5.

Goalies–Columbus, Korpisalo 1-1-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-1-0 (20-20).

A–0 (18,819). T–2:38.

Referees–Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen–Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.