Announcements – 8/5/2020

— The Lawrence County Museum has reopened for the season. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

— Ladies 9 Hole Golf Group meets Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and plays at 9:30 a.m. weekly at Pine Grove Golf Course. All ladies are welcome.

— The organizers of the Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally 2020 have canceled the event due to concerns for public health and safety with the coronavirus pandemic.

— The Hecla Water Association Consumer Confidence Report for 2020 is available at htt://heclawater.com/PDF/HeclaWater-CCR-2020.pdf or at the Hecla Water office, located at 3190 State Route 141 in Ironton.

— Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Elkins Waste Services has changed how they pick up residential trash for the safety of workers. All trash must be bagged and placed in an Elkins Waste Services cart or a suitable can that can be lifted by their employees. They will not collect any items setting outside of the can or on the ground. They are suspending curbside bulky item collections and all “spring cleanups” at this time.

— The Lawrence County Health Department offers a free car seat program for those who qualify. If you are in need, call 740-532-3962 to be placed on a first-come, first-served waiting list.

— Ohio State Legal Services Association provides free representation in civil matters to people who cannot afford an attorney in Lawrence and surrounding counties. For more information call 1-800-589-5888.

— Those who want to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office should call 740-532-3525 and schedule an appointment.

— Nancy’s Nook, 106 N. Third St., Ironton, is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include glassware, pictures, angels, greeting cards, kitchen and workshop items, furniture, sports cards, candles, purses and more. Proceeds benefit Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, which serves all of Lawrence County. For more information, call 740-646-4188.

— Myrtle Ridge Cemetery seeks donations to pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. If you have loved ones buried there, or own a lot, please send donations to Sharon Skaggs at 2791 State Route 217, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645.

— The Mt. Pleasant FWB Cemetery Fund is having a fundraising drive for upkeep of the cemetery. It is maintained only through donations and the group is asking for support from those that have loved ones buried in the cemetery. Donations can be sent to Mt. Pleasant FWB Cemetery Fund, c/o Michele Layne, 211 Township Rd. 1156, Chesapeake, Ohio, 45619.

—The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association is accepting donations to help with mowing expenses, which can be mailed to Debbie Hayes, 8609 St. Rt. 217 Scottown, Ohio 45678.

— The Lawrence County Veterans Service Commission and Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager are now offering veteran ID cards to any Lawrence County veteran who is honorably discharged. Veterans must provide a DD-214 and must be registered with the recorder’s office. Residency status must be verified by driver’s license, recent utility bill, etc. Veterans must have served active duty other than for training purposes only and discharge must be honorable or general under honorable conditions. No other character of service will be accepted. The five branches of service are Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Marines. Merchant Marines qualify with a valid DD-214 only. If a veteran is unable to locate their discharge, the veterans’ service office will assist in submitting a request. ID cards will be issued by appointment only and by calling the recorder’s office at 740-533-4314. For more information about what qualifies as honorable service, contact the recorder’s office.