Community calendar
Wednesday
Chesapeake BOE Meeting
The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The employment of supplemental contracts will be considered. Link to meeting are available on the school website.
Thursday
Ironton City Council Meeting
The Ironton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the City Center. The meeting is not open to the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The public can view the meeting on Facebook at Ironton Ohio City Council Live.
Saturday
School Supply Giveaway
New Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a school supply giveaway from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for families in the Fairland and Chesapeake school districts. Masks are required to pick up supplies. And will be provided on site.
Monday
Fairland BOE Meeting
The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting
Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Dawson-Bryant High School.
Symmes Valley BOE Meeting
The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the high school lecture hall for the purpose of discussing the District’s “Restart/Remote Learning Plan, discussing the possible appointment or employment of a public official or employee, and to discuss the district’s budget for the 202-2021 school year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, this meeting will be broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com. To take part in the public participation portion of the meeting, please contact the board office at 740-643-2451.
South Point BOE Meeting
The South Point Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. via video conference. It can be viewed on the school’s website, www.southpoint.k12.oh.us or at South Point Local School District on Facebook. There will be no public participation.
Tuesday
Solid Waste District Meeting
The Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District board of directors will meet via Zoom for their quarterly meeting. They will go into executive session following its regular meeting. For more information about the district and its programs, call 740-532-1231.
Library Board Meeting
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Ironton Library meeting room
Aug. 15
Pajama Breakfast Party
The Gallipolis Boat Club will have a breakfast time pajama party at 8:20 a.m. All events are open to the public arriving by boat. Their location is Ohio River Mile 272, Chickamauga Creek.
Girl Scout Drive-Thru Registration
The Lawrence County Girl Scouts will have a drive-thru registration day from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Central Christian Church in Ironton. Girls are invited to come by and get a free activity packet.
Aug. 17
Ironton BOE Meeting
The Ironton Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria.
Aug. 18
Land Bank Meeting
The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.