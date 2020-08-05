Marriages – 8/5/2020
• Jarod Keith Patterson, 44, Ironton, and Nicole Marie Horsley, 34, Ironton
• Joshua Joe Lester, 34, Huntington, and Morgan Kaye Thomas, 30, Huntington.
• Christian Lee Truitt, 26, South Point, and Laci Del Burns, 28, South Point.
• Leslie Lee Smith, 53, South Point, and Marie Chavon Thompson, 41, South Point.
• Chayden Blake Renfroe, 21, Ironton, and Autumn Faith Keathley, 23, Ironton.
• Michael Dalton Fite, 25, Ashland, and Kaitlyn Nicole Murphy, 24, Ashland.
• Jason Scott Carmon, 20, Ironton, and Patricia Haylee Horsley, 18, Ironton.
• Michael Benjamin Newcomb, 26, Ironton, and Sharon Lynn Bond, 28, Ironton.
• Martin Andrew Williamson, 28, Proctorville, and Breanna Cheyenne Arthur, 27, Proctorville.
• Michael Dean Holbrook, 58, Waterloo, and Pamela Kay Coker, 59, Waterloo.
• Myca Leigh Belcher, 30, Flatwoods, and Tabatha Leanne Williams, 30, Flatwoods.
• Jackie Lee Kipp, 47, South Point, and Bridgette Larae Mclendon, 39, South Point.
• Alexander Matthew Pate, 26, Worthington, and Victoria Marie Boyer, 23, Ironton.
• Brandon Lee Thacker, 36, Proctorville, and Twaina Renea Cunningham, 45, Proctorville.
• Nathaniel Keith Sanders, 23, South Point, and Madison Renee Epperly, 21, South Point.
• Jonathan Davis Riley, 33, Pliny, and Abigail Rose Mayenschein, 25, Ironton.
• Joshua Lee Turner, 26, Waterloo, and Leah Megan Sites, 31, Waterloo.
• Paul Tyler Fowler, 36, Hurricane, and Brittany Nicole Gates, 30, Hurricane.
• Zachary Taylor Melvin, 25, Ironton, and Alisa Marie Schaus, 25, Ironton.
• Chase Colton Arthur, 23, Huntington, and Syerra Elisabeth Wilson, 21, Huntington.
• Steve Allen Hackworth, 42, Pedro, and Angel Dawn Malone, 27, Pedro.
• Adam Benjamin Moore, 27, Ironton, and Shayna Nichole Thacker, 24, Ironton.
• Austin Troy Earles, 24, South Point, and Shelby Louise Edmonds, 24, South Point.
• Ryan Justin Jenkins, 24, South Point, and Brittany Kay Kelley, 20, South Point.
• Kevin Richard Trautwein, 23, Wayne, and Sarah Ann Canterbury, 24, Huntington.
• Trae Matthew McClellan, 23, Chesapeake, and Erika Daytona Hall, 23, Chesapeake.