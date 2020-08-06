Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

In a surprising announcement on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but has shown no symptoms.

DeWine had taken a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

While DeWine has tested positive, he has no symptoms at the present time.

DeWine has returned to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested. They plan to follow the protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at their home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president, but tested negative.