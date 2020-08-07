Obituaries – 8/07/2020

Wilbur Thacker II

June 4, 1947–Aug. 5, 2020

Wilbur Franklin Thacker, II, 73, of Coal Grove, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Thacker was born June 4, 1947, in Lawrence County, a son to the late Wilbur Franklin Sr. and Alta (Stickler) Thacker.

Mr. Thacker attended Rock Hill High School and was a United States Army veteran. He was a retired supervisor for General Industries.

Mr. Thacker was a huge Ohio State fan, he enjoyed watching sports, fishing, hunting, anything that was outdoors — you could find him doing it. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Burlington Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dennis Thacker; and sister, Kathy Massie.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Richard) Bowman, of Flat Rock, Michigan; and Teresa (Aaron) Mollett, of Ironton; five siblings, Gary Thacker, of Tampa, Florida, Henry Thacker, of Homosassa, Florida, Maribelle (Stanley) Holback, of Homosassa, Florida, Connie (Dan) Hardin, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Elsie Tussy, of Kentucky; fiancé, Anna Delawder, of Coal Grove; favorite brother-in-law, Stanley Holback; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be provided by VFW Post # 8850.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

David Hankins

Nov. 16, 1955–Aug. 7, 2020

David Keith Hankins, 64, of South Point, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Community Hospice Care, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Lawrence County, a son of the late Lawrence and Ruby Hankins, of South Point.

David was a retired fireman with the Perry Township Fire Department, enjoyed dirt track racing and being outdoors. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith.

David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rita Jenkins Hankins, of South Point; three sons, Christopher Hayes, of South Point, Anthony (Tony) and Michelle Hayes, of Bellefonte, Kentucky, and Michael Hankins of South Point, one sister, Cathy Gillispie of Ashland, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Michael Jenkins, of Pedro; one sister-in-law, Joyce Kellogg, of Pedro; and ten grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Sheldon Wheeler and Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Frank Plybon Sr.

Frank Dale Plybon Sr., 63, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.

Gary Lee Harvey II

Gary Lee Harvey II, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the Harvey Family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.