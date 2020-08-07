Spradlin’s work pays during Ladies 9-Hole golf outing

Jim Walker

PINE GROVE — Janeen Spradlin was rewarded for her work.

Spradlin handled the hostess duties on Tuesday for the Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association during their weekly outing at the Pine Grove Golf Club.

After Spradlin served breakfast treats, she selected the golfing events for the day and paired the groups before they made their way to the course.

Event winners were Pat Lambert and Kora Chambers along with Spradlin.

Chambers will serve as next Tuesday’s hostess when the group meets at 9 a.m. for a brief business meeting and breakfast followed by golfing at 9:30.

There has been a surge of women golfing on the course and the club invites new members and guests to join the Ladies Nine Hole League.

The group strives to be competitive but more importantly to have a good time.

Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.